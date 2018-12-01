Analyzing SharpSpring (SHSP) & Its Rivals

SharpSpring (NASDAQ: SHSP) is one of 194 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare SharpSpring to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get SharpSpring alerts:

27.9% of SharpSpring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of SharpSpring shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SharpSpring and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -44.79% -45.70% -30.52% SharpSpring Competitors -9.08% -49.69% -1.95%

Volatility and Risk

SharpSpring has a beta of -2.23, suggesting that its share price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpSpring’s rivals have a beta of -14.62, suggesting that their average share price is 1,562% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpSpring and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $13.45 million -$4.97 million -21.29 SharpSpring Competitors $1.83 billion $196.04 million -4.67

SharpSpring’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SharpSpring. SharpSpring is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SharpSpring and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 0 1 0 3.00 SharpSpring Competitors 1519 7187 13539 638 2.58

SharpSpring currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.46%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.79%. Given SharpSpring’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SharpSpring has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

SharpSpring rivals beat SharpSpring on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.