Anaplan (PLAN) Trading Up 3.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was up 3.3% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 125,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 348,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

In other Anaplan news, insider David Ying Xian Chung purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam purchased 1,104,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,784,983.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,118,599 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,283.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

