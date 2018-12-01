Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ashland Global worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 target price on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

ASH opened at $81.89 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.50 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.05%. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,455 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $198,707.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Keith C. Silverman sold 498 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $40,671.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,044.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,052 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. Its Specialty Ingredients segment provides products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It offers solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from plant and seed extract, cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, and acrylic polymers, as well as polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives.

