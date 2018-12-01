Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 432,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,911,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128,145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $33,240,000. Arnhold LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,833.4% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 2,892,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,800 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $20,772,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,938,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,120 shares during the period.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

