Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $7.17 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 185,953 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,063,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,534,000 after acquiring an additional 73,374 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 332.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,127,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,842,000 after acquiring an additional 866,396 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $8,917,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,697,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 55,276 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,173.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

