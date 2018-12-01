ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

NLY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.13. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a net margin of 105.40% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

