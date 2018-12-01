Antero Midstream Partners LP (AM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM) to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. Antero Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream Partners.

Antero Midstream Partners (NYSE:AM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.91 million. Antero Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

Several research analysts have commented on AM shares. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Antero Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Antero Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Antero Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.35.

AM stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.46. Antero Midstream Partners has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Antero Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Antero Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $228,000. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Partners by 27.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling and Treatment. Its assets include 8-, 12-, 16-, 20-, 24-, and 30-inch high and low pressure gathering pipelines, compressor stations, and processing and fractionation plants that collect and process natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil from wells in the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia and the Utica Shale in Ohio; and water handling and treatment assets, which comprise two independent fresh water delivery systems that deliver fresh water from the Ohio River and several regional waterways, as well as wastewater handling services for well completion operations.

