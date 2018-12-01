Apache (APA) Given Hold Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their hold rating on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a report released on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apache’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apache from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.85.

NYSE:APA opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $33.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apache will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

In other news, insider Rebecca A. Hoyt sold 6,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $290,150.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,481,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $118,278,000 after purchasing an additional 955,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,323,062 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,071,000 after purchasing an additional 560,279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,805,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,077,000 after purchasing an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,833,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

