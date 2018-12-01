Apple (AAPL) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada to $235.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $200.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $220.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple has a 52-week low of $150.24 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $889.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

In other Apple news, SVP Angela J. Ahrendts sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.66, for a total transaction of $5,816,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,554,471.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,845 shares of company stock valued at $47,015,677 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 33.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,012 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 428.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 26,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

