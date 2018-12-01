Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will report sales of $60.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.78 million and the highest is $62.00 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $79.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $270.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.23 million to $271.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $321.61 million, with estimates ranging from $295.50 million to $375.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.55 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAOI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,087 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,316,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 154,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 113,627 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 701.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 254,292 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,040. The company has a market cap of $401.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.56. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.