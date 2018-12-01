Aquilo Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Aquilo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Fate Therapeutics makes up about 6.7% of Aquilo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aquilo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Fate Therapeutics worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $15.36 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 3,703,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Aquilo Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/aquilo-capital-management-llc-grows-holdings-in-fate-therapeutics-inc-fate.html.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.