ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Position Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 62.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 882,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 339,294 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $27,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MT. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 18.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 84.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 163.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

NYSE MT opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.28. ArcelorMittal SA has a fifty-two week low of $21.87 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal SA will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

