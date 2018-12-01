Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 2.17

Media headlines about Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Archer Daniels Midland earned a daily sentiment score of 2.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Archer Daniels Midland’s score:

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.72 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

ADM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ray G. Young bought 2,100 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,435.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

