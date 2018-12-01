Ares Capital Co. (ARCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. Ares Capital posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ares Capital.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 72.13%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.04. 1,132,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,000. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 112.23%.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $100,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $186,823.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Siegel acquired 6,990 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,927.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,699. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,590 shares of company stock worth $131,039. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 390,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 231,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 28,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Capital (ARCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.