Argus Boosts Deere & Company (DE) Price Target to $166.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price hoisted by Argus to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.61.

Deere & Company stock opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,344,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,976,000 after buying an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,908,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

