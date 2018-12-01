Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Insider Anshul Sadana Sells 1,197 Shares

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) insider Anshul Sadana sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $281,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,414 shares in the company, valued at $332,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $238.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.51. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $313.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $563.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,206,000 after acquiring an additional 946,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 30.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,653,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,324,000 after acquiring an additional 847,974 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,896,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,078,000 after acquiring an additional 115,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $416,263,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 24.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,376,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,087,000 after acquiring an additional 268,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, September 17th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $311.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/arista-networks-inc-anet-insider-anshul-sadana-sells-1197-shares.html.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.