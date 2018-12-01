Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ARLO. Imperial Capital started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlo Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. Arlo Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

