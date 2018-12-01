Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) by 79.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Armstrong Flooring were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFI opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Armstrong Flooring Inc has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $404.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.27.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AFI. Macquarie set a $18.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories.

