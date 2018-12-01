ArtByte (ABY) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. ArtByte has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $7,539.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00816716 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00001671 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010366 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ABY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

