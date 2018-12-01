Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($0.94). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($1.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year earnings of ($4.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.83) to ($3.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.29. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 38,569.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.56.

NASDAQ:ASND traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.51. The stock had a trading volume of 108,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,737. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $76.99. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,653,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 92,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 65,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

