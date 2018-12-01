Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,940 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Associated Banc worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,482 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 266.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 20.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $228,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,942.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John A. Utz sold 2,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $65,103.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,802.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 121,000 shares of company stock worth $3,025,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.15.

Shares of ASB stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $307.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Associated Banc Corp (ASB) Stake Lifted by Swiss National Bank” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/associated-banc-corp-asb-stake-lifted-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses primarily in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.