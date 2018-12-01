Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.48. Astec Industries posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.29). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $256.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASTE shares. BidaskClub raised Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. William Blair downgraded Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the second quarter worth about $291,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASTE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.67. 287,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,254. Astec Industries has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $805.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Infrastructure Group, Aggregate and Mining Group, and Energy Group segments.

