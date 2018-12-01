AudioCoin Trading Up 7.1% This Week (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 13% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One AudioCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Cryptopia. AudioCoin has a total market cap of $423,677.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AudioCoin has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006530 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00250945 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000946 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 938,301,859 coins. The official website for AudioCoin is www.audiocoin.eu. AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine.

Buying and Selling AudioCoin

AudioCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AudioCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

