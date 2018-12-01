Aurubis (NDA) PT Set at €62.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €83.50 ($97.09) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.11 ($78.03).

ETR:NDA opened at €48.08 ($55.91) on Tuesday. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €56.64 ($65.86) and a 12 month high of €86.80 ($100.93).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Metal Refining & Processing and Flat Rolled Products. It produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; shapes in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

