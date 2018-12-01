AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings of $12.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $12.68 and the lowest is $11.56. AutoZone posted earnings of $9.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $57.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $56.02 to $59.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $62.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $60.15 to $65.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 18th. The company reported $18.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.92 by $0.62. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 99.70% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Argus decreased their price objective on AutoZone to $820.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $940.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $807.07.

AZO stock traded down $16.76 on Friday, reaching $809.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,070. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $590.76 and a 52 week high of $842.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoZone news, insider Rodney C. Halsell sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.21, for a total transaction of $4,046,768.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.85, for a total value of $7,218,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,533,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,487 shares of company stock valued at $46,667,608. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

