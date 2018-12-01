AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $192.41.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zelman & Associates lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In related news, insider Leo S. Horey III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total transaction of $373,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total value of $269,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,732. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 40,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,258,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 30.3% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $2.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $190.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,357. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $152.65 and a twelve month high of $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.