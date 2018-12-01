AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) Major Shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth Purchases 96,400 Shares

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) major shareholder Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 96,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $190,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Equity Opportunities Iv Growth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Equity Opportunities Iv Growth acquired 1,200,000 shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.07. 3,360,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596,023. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 2.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 18,698,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,891,000 after purchasing an additional 914,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,570,000 after purchasing an additional 143,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 73,519 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 396.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,098,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 876,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,937 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Securities lowered AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical need. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

