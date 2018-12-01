Aviva PLC Has $16.95 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,328 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.24% of Kimco Realty worth $16,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,862,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after acquiring an additional 128,954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,630,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $344,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 875.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 245,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE KIM opened at $16.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/aviva-plc-has-16-95-million-position-in-kimco-realty-corp-kim.html.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018, the company owned interests in 450 U.S. shopping centers comprising 78 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.