Aviva PLC Sells 13,549 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,549 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AFLAC by 34,171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

