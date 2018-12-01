Aviva PLC Sells 3,202 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,298,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,997,000 after acquiring an additional 54,781 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at about $10,479,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $216.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $207.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $242.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.92.

Shares of CP stock opened at $211.54 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $166.36 and a fifty-two week high of $224.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

