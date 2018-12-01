Aviva PLC Sells 34,891 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 924,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,891 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $110,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $117,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $142,000. 61.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $8,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.07 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

