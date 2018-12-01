Avon Products (AVP) Trading Up 5.8%

Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) shares were up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.18. Approximately 7,609,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,102,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Avon Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Avon Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $964.34 million, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Avon Products had a net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Avon Products’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avon Products, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avon Products by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,540,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,181 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Avon Products by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,687,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,652 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avon Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Avon Products by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 771,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 601,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avon Products by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 800,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avon Products (NYSE:AVP)

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

