AXA (CS) PT Set at €27.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS) received a €27.00 ($31.40) target price from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Societe Generale set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.49 ($30.81).

AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, the United States, International, and Transversal and Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

