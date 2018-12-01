Axa Sells 297,839 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

Axa lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,773 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 297,839 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,424,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Umpqua in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 90.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 122,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 24.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.92.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Axa Sells 297,839 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/axa-sells-297839-shares-of-umpqua-holdings-corp-umpq.html.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.