Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.47% of Axis Capital worth $21,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,806,000 after purchasing an additional 58,829 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,507,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 407,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXS opened at $55.35 on Friday. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.27. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $919.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance.

