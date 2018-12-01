BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (BCKIY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, November 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

About BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

