Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 882,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 465,177 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.66% of China Biologic Products worth $70,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,310,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of China Biologic Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Get China Biologic Products alerts:

CBPO stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.40. China Biologic Products Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $107.44.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that China Biologic Products Holdings Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered China Biologic Products from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised China Biologic Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered China Biologic Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Holdings in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/baillie-gifford-co-cuts-holdings-in-china-biologic-products-holdings-inc-cbpo.html.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

Receive News & Ratings for China Biologic Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Biologic Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.