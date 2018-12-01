Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $34.92 Million Position in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of CarMax worth $34,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $1,116,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in CarMax by 86.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in CarMax by 43.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in CarMax by 7.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 5.6% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,169,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,604 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $1,157,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohammad Shamim sold 34,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,531,970.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush set a $87.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.93.

Shares of KMX opened at $66.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.12%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

