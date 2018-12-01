Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Holdings in Baozun Inc (BZUN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 933,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,443 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $45,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Baozun by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baozun by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Baozun by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in Baozun by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Baozun by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. 53.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZUN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. Baozun Inc has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 3.62.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions for brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, store operations, visual merchandizing and marketing campaigns, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

