Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 5,650 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 399,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx worth $17,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the second quarter worth $201,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx during the second quarter worth $1,441,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 7.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 424.9% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

