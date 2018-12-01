Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.82 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $14,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,880,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,292,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,752,000 after purchasing an additional 148,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,581,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,010,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,773,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,297,000 after purchasing an additional 136,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 974,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Hannah sold 28,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,246,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $440,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

NYSE:RS opened at $80.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12-month low of $74.65 and a 12-month high of $97.41.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Equities analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

WARNING: “Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $14.82 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/baird-financial-group-inc-has-14-82-million-stake-in-reliance-steel-aluminum-co-rs.html.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.