Banc Funds Co. LLC Invests $4.58 Million in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 490,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PMBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 572,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 43.1% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 93,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 100.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Carpenter Fund Manager Gp, Llc sold 7,417,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $61,195,142.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Inserra purchased 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $28,186.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,620 shares of company stock valued at $300,257 and sold 13,375,531 shares valued at $110,347,781. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMBC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $175.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.33. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million for the quarter. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

