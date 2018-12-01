Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,739,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,700 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.56% of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De worth $29,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth $5,493,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 300,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 192,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth $2,527,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the 3rd quarter worth $4,924,000. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De alerts:

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages have commented on BSMX. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill downgraded shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

WARNING: “Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/banco-santander-mexico-sa-instcn-de-bsmx-shares-bought-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Company Profile

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.