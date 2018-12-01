Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $123.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $130.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.26 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.56.

In related news, SVP Gary E. Bischoping, Jr. sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $101,602.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $90,734.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,230,008.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,423 shares of company stock worth $2,278,268. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Varian Particle Therapy. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

