Banco Santander S.A. Takes Position in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Signature Bank by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after buying an additional 169,296 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Signature Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,530,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,444,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares in the last quarter. Spindletop Capital LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spindletop Capital LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,581,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.92.

SBNY stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $105.43 and a 12-month high of $161.92.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 27.66%. Signature Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

