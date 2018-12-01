Bandera Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Bandera Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 10.0% of Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bandera Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 134,676.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 115,058.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 78.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,313,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,458,000 after acquiring an additional 575,882 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6,916.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 350,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,965,000 after acquiring an additional 345,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.5% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,271,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,930,000 after acquiring an additional 216,119 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,109.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $759.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $984.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (down from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 price target (down from $1,390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.17.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

