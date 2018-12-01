Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in eGain Corp (EGAN)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in eGain were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,846,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,878,000 after purchasing an additional 597,800 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eGain by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 30,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 515.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,212,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

eGain stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. eGain Corp has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 million, a PE ratio of 249.00, a PEG ratio of 24.90 and a beta of -0.05.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.71 million. eGain had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Analysts expect that eGain Corp will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

