Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,373 Shares of CorVel Co. (CRVL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in CorVel were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,679,000 after acquiring an additional 98,761 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $1,480,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the second quarter worth about $437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $69.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.54. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $70.20.

Separately, BidaskClub raised CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $427,645.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,995,381 shares in the company, valued at $467,501,312.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $66,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,877,890 shares in the company, valued at $124,598,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,542 shares of company stock worth $11,241,606 over the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

