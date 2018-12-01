Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.20.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $593.97 million, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.