Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Shares Sold by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,179 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.27% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $7,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 73,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $186,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $31.75 and a one year high of $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

